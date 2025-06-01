Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS ‘suicide’ case

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 31: In a spine-chilling revelation of the events leading up to the tragic death of 21-year-old nursing student Abiel Salchiana Ch. Marak, the All Garo Hills Chambugong Chra Association has urged the Governor of Manipur to order an independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her alleged suicide at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, on the night of May 13.

In a letter to the Governor of Manipur, seeking “justice and transparency”, the Association stated that Abiel’s entry into one of the Northeast’s most prestigious institutions, RIMS, was a moment of pride for her family and the community. She had secured admission for B.Sc Nursing at the institute on October 19, 2023. “But her untimely death, under distressing circumstances, has left us in grave doubt about the actual cause, compelling us to question whether her death was really a case of suicide or a consequence of relentless psychological harassment, systemic ragging, and failure of institutional protection mechanism,” the letter read.

Enclosing a statement written by Abiel’s mother, Sandylin Ch. Marak, which detailed accounts shared by Abiel in the weeks leading up to her death, the Association said the mother’s verbal and written testimony highlighted a disturbing timeline of events.

According to her, Abiel had repeatedly informed her about the mental torture and bullying she faced at the hands of her seniors. She was reportedly harassed consistently, mentally burdened, and coerced by senior students, particularly during protest activities and hostel routines.

As per the statement, Abiel was often summoned late at night, verbally abused and made to stand with her head down for prolonged periods. On numerous occasions, she called her mother crying, describing how she and her batchmates were threatened by seniors if they refused to join protests or follow orders.

Her mother also recounted that on May 5, Abiel expressed her fear and frustration during a call, saying, “Mummy, please take me home. I can’t bear this anymore. I want to drop out and try for NEIGRIHMS.”

Believing this to be the usual struggle of a fresher adjusting to college life, her mother tried to comfort her, encouraging her to stay strong and focus on her studies. She hadn’t realised that what was happening at RIMS was far beyond the ordinary experience of a fresher.

Furthermore, the statement noted that on May 9, Abiel sent her mother a disturbing photo via WhatsApp showing an IV cannula inserted in her hand. She reported vomiting and diarrhoea due to being starved during a protest day. Despite being in a medical institute, she reportedly did not receive proper food or care and was only given a drip.

The Association, decrying this neglect, called it highly questionable.

It added that on the night of May 13, between 10 pm and 1 am, Abiel was again reportedly called out by seniors for a meeting at Jubilee Hall. Her warden was not present, and no record of the meeting was officially sanctioned. That night, at around 10:17 pm, Abiel texted her mother for the last time, clearly stating, “Seniors are again pressurising us.”

The family retains a screenshot of this message, which is considered a crucial piece of evidence. “It is a tragic irony that she was alive and reaching out for help just minutes before she was declared dead,” the Association rued.

The Association also raised serious questions—why was Abiel called out of the hostel so late at night? Why was the warden absent during a critical time? Why were hostel entries and exits not monitored? And why were repeated complaints by freshers ignored?

They further pointed out that even the most basic legal protections guaranteed to women were violated, highlighting Supreme Court directives on the matter.

Her mother’s statement also reflected Abiel’s emotional state in her final days.

On May 11, celebrated as Mother’s Day, Abiel had happily spoken to her mother. Again, on May 13, she video-called her family and showed them all the gifts she had bought. “There was no indication of suicidal intentions in her behaviour; rather, it was of a young woman looking forward to return home during the break,” the Association said.

It was also alleged that following Abiel’s disappearance that night, authorities were not alerted until the next morning at 7:30 am, further fuelling suspicion regarding the institutional response.

“The timeline of events, the absence of hostel staff, lack of supervision, failure to act upon repeated complaints, and finally the psychological breakdown that appears to have led to her death—all point to gross negligence and possible criminal complicity,” the Association alleged.

It appealed to the Governor to order a full-fledged, independent judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate the circumstances surrounding Abiel’s death.

Their demands include the admission and verification of all digital evidence, particularly the WhatsApp chat screenshots sent to her mother; inclusion of her mother’s attested and sworn statement as primary testimony; cross-examination of all seniors allegedly involved in harassment or intimidation; immediate suspension and investigation of the hostel warden and other administrative staff for dereliction of duty; access to CCTV footage from the girls’ hostel and Jubilee Hall between 9 pm and 3 am on May 13; forensic and cyber analysis of her phone, messages, call logs, and social media activity; and assurance of witness protection to her classmates and roommates who are willing to testify.

The Association stated its firm belief that Abiel’s death was not just a suicide, but a tragic outcome of a toxic and unchecked culture of ragging, coercion and institutional apathy, which, if not addressed immediately and justly, may embolden similar behaviour across other institutions.