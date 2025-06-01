Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack that led to the destruction of at least 15 trucks and damage to security infrastructure at Star Cement’s premises in East Jaintia Hills may be tied to rising drug addiction and growing frustration among substance abuse victims in the region.
A group of journalists recently visited the truck yard at the Star Cement facility to investigate the underlying causes of the violence. During interactions on-site, it was revealed that the incident stemmed from broader social issues, particularly the alarming rise in substance abuse in the area.
Locals disclosed that some individuals battling addiction have been caught stealing scrap materials and equipment from the cement plant to fund their habits.
One trucker, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concerns about safety. “We ferry goods for anyone who hires us, but transporting Star Cement products now feels like a death sentence. If we’re attacked on the road, where do we go? We fear for our lives,” he said.
On the other hand, officials from Star Cement voiced serious concern over the worsening security situation. “If such violence continues, we may be forced to shut down and relocate. We already have a signed MoU with a neighbouring state,” one company official stated.
East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi and Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad Raju confirmed that an investigation into the incident is under way.
“We’ve identified the culprits and arrests will be made soon. The drug abuse problem here is real and growing,” the SP said.
He further informed that they are currently aware of 15-20 individuals struggling with addiction, though the actual number is suspected to be higher. “Unfortunately, the law limits our ability to detain them for long since they are victims too,” Prasad noted.
The violent episode reportedly began after a Star Cement truck collided with a pick-up vehicle on NH-06 near Wahiajer village. The cement truck, driven by a local, fled the scene. The pick-up truck, joined by others, gave chase and followed it into the Star Cement compound.
According to reports, the pick-up driver, who is also a local, climbed onto the cement truck and assaulted the driver. In the ensuing scuffle, the cement truck moved forward, tragically running over the pick-up driver, who died instantly.
The fatal incident triggered a swift and violent response. Within minutes, nearly 300 people from surrounding areas—many armed with machetes and other weapons—gathered at the plant. The mob vandalised the sentry post, damaged CCTV systems, assaulted a security guard and blocked the removal of the deceased’s body.
Police from Lumshnong Station, supported by additional forces, arrived to contain the situation. Despite their efforts, the mob set fire to 14-15 trucks parked within the premises, further escalating the chaos.

 

Previous article
Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi
Next article
Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS ‘suicide’ case From Our Correspondent The timeline of events, the absence...
MEGHALAYA

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the observance of the International Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day...
MEGHALAYA

SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

From Our Correspondent TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident near the village of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills,...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS docs successfully perform rare heart valve replacement surgery

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: In what can be deemed a major breakthrough in cardiac care for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...

SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident...
Load more

Popular news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...

SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge