Sunday, June 1, 2025
NATIONAL

Law and order in UP deteriorating, says Mayawati

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 1 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of law and order in different states, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

“Due to the dominance of feudal and criminal elements in various states of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, acts of casteist and communal hatred, violence, injustice and oppression and displacement of people, etc., prove that the rule of law is not functioning properly here,” Mayawati wrote in a post on X in Hindi (loosely translated).

She also expressed concern that the new chief of UP Police faces a big challenge in controlling crime and establishing the rule of law in the state.

“In such an environment, the new chief of UP Police faces a big challenge to control crime and establish the rule of law in the state and provide proper relief to the people of all sections of society. The state government and the people of the ruling party also need every kind of cooperation and activism in establishing the rule of law in UP,” said Mayawati.

The BSP chief emphasised that Uttar Pradesh should play a pivotal role in the multidimensional development of India and contribute significantly to the progress of its vast population. However, she questioned whether the state’s reputation is being overshadowed by negative discussions, particularly those focused on crime control and the poor law and order situation.

She lamented that instead of being seen as a growth engine for the country, UP is often associated with these challenges, which could be detrimental to both public perception and national interest.

Earlier in May, Mayawati also criticised the ‘deteriorating condition’ of government-run primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, calling the situation “very pathetic”.

She warned that if it continues, it will threaten the educational future of marginalised communities.

Describing this trend as “serious and worrying,” the BSP supremo said the government must recognise the importance of basic education and take urgent corrective measures. “The poor condition of the government school system shows the lack of proper attention towards the educational needs of the underprivileged. The government must act to improve infrastructure and learning standards in schools,” she said.

–IANS

