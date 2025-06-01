Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

PV Anvar to contest Nilambur bypoll in Kerala as Trinamool candidate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1: Trinamool Congress state convenor and former Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar will officially contest the upcoming Nilambur by-election, putting an end to days of political speculation and back-and-forth over his candidature.

Party sources confirmed that Anvar is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday.

The Trinamool national leadership has already allotted him the party symbol, and a formal announcement of his candidature is anticipated soon.

Anvar’s candidacy has stirred interest in Kerala’s political circles, particularly after his earlier statement on Saturday declaring that he would not enter the fray.

Citing financial constraints, Anvar remarked that he lacked the crores of rupees typically needed for an election campaign and had no plans to contest. He also dismissed any ongoing political ties with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

However, in a surprising shift later the same day, Anvar appeared to reconsider his decision.

“What can I do if so many common workers come to visit me with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, pleading with me to contest?” he said, suggesting mounting grassroots pressure had influenced his change of heart.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding developments, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil paid a late-night visit to Anvar’s residence in Malappuram on Saturday.

While the content of their discussion remains undisclosed, confirmation of Anvar’s candidacy surfaced within hours of their meeting, fuelling speculation about behind-the-scenes political negotiations.

Anvar has also been engaged in earlier talks with the UDF regarding the Trinamool’s potential inclusion in the alliance. Although Congress leaders reportedly offered the Trinamool associate membership status, Anvar rejected the offer, insisting instead on full membership for his party.

The stalemate over this demand had cast uncertainty over his political direction — until now.

Anvar, known for his unpredictability and populist appeal, appears poised for a high-stakes return to electoral politics in Nilambur, a constituency he once represented. With the Trinamool banking on his local clout and grassroots connect, the Nilambur by-election is likely to witness a keenly watched political battle.

–IANS

Previous article
No one has right to take life: Dhirendra Shastri opposes animal sacrifice on Eid al-Adha
Next article
Law and order in UP deteriorating, says Mayawati
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday strongly refuted a media report claiming...
NATIONAL

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including a senior Indian...
NATIONAL

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President and Leader...
NATIONAL

Bengal BJP questions ‘overnight action’ of Kolkata Police in Sharmishta Panoli case

Kolkata, June 1 : The BJP's Bengal unit on Sunday questioned the "overnight" action of Kolkata Police against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge