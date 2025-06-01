Sunday, June 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS docs successfully perform rare heart valve replacement surgery

SHILLONG, May 31: In what can be deemed a major breakthrough in cardiac care for the Northeast region, the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, has successfully performed the advanced Ozaki procedure—an intricate heart valve replacement surgery—marking a significant stride in indigenous and patient-friendly heart treatment.
The Ozaki procedure, also known as Aortic Valve Neocuspidization (AVNeo), is a cutting-edge technique where the patient’s damaged aortic valve is reconstructed using their own pericardial tissue, instead of artificial valves made of metal or animal tissue. This innovation eliminates the need for lifelong use of blood-thinning medication and preserves the heart’s natural function, especially benefitting younger patients and those with small aortic valves.
Two patients—a 10-year-old girl from Tripura and a 69-year-old man from Assam—have already undergone the surgery at NEIGRIHMS and are reportedly doing well.
The complex surgeries were led by Dr Reuben L Kynta, Head of CTVS, along with a team of doctors, viz. Dr Sanjib Rawat, Dr Neelamjingbha Sun, Dr Aspari Azeez, Dr Rajni Thabah, Dr Priyanka Dev, Dr Avinab Dey and Dr Dhayanithy M.
Technical support, on the other hand, was provided by perfusionists Mrinal Mandal and Loosar Dkhar, alongside the dedicated CTVS operating theatre, ICU and ward staff.
Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS Director Prof. Nalin Mehta congratulated the team for the pioneering effort and praised their use of autologous tissue to reconstruct the aortic valve.
He also iterated the institute’s commitment towards delivering high-quality cardiac care to the people of the Northeast.
Medical Superintendent Sr. Prof. A. Mishra also lauded the cardiac sciences team for enhancing the hospital’s standing through successful management of such complex cases.

