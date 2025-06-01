SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident near the village of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, a 43-year-old man lost his life after encountering a herd of wild elephants near the Kondok Reserve on the morning of May 31.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the victim, identified as Ethinat G. Marak, was returning on his motorcycle after delivering food and other essentials to his daughter, who studies in a nearby hostel. Ethinat, who was also the Nokma of Gungre, was fatally attacked by the elephants during the encounter.

Following the incident, local residents have voiced serious concerns over the growing frequency of human-wildlife conflict in the Gasuapara area. They are demanding the immediate establishment of a Wildlife Beat Office to address the recurring threat.

“We have had frequent cases of man-elephant encounters in the area and it is time that the state government took it seriously. We request the CM, Conrad Sangma, to look into the matter with immediate concern as too many lives have been lost when this tragedy could have been averted,” said Gasuapara resident Clinton Marak.