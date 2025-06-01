Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident near the village of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, a 43-year-old man lost his life after encountering a herd of wild elephants near the Kondok Reserve on the morning of May 31.
The incident occurred around 8 am when the victim, identified as Ethinat G. Marak, was returning on his motorcycle after delivering food and other essentials to his daughter, who studies in a nearby hostel. Ethinat, who was also the Nokma of Gungre, was fatally attacked by the elephants during the encounter.
Following the incident, local residents have voiced serious concerns over the growing frequency of human-wildlife conflict in the Gasuapara area. They are demanding the immediate establishment of a Wildlife Beat Office to address the recurring threat.
“We have had frequent cases of man-elephant encounters in the area and it is time that the state government took it seriously. We request the CM, Conrad Sangma, to look into the matter with immediate concern as too many lives have been lost when this tragedy could have been averted,” said Gasuapara resident Clinton Marak.

 

Previous article
NEIGRIHMS docs successfully perform rare heart valve replacement surgery
Next article
Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS ‘suicide’ case From Our Correspondent The timeline of events, the absence...
MEGHALAYA

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack that led to the destruction of at least 15...
MEGHALAYA

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the observance of the International Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS docs successfully perform rare heart valve replacement surgery

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: In what can be deemed a major breakthrough in cardiac care for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...
Load more

Popular news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge