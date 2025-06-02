Monday, June 2, 2025
Family of missing Indore couple wants deployment of central forces in search operations at Sohra area

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 2: The family of a newly-wed couple from Indore who went missing in Sohra, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to involve the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Delhi Police in the ongoing search operation.

The couple — Raja Raghuwanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuwanshi (27) — had travelled to Sohra for their honeymoon on May 23 and have been missing since.

Sunday marked the tenth day of the search operation being carried out by Meghalaya Police.

Raja’s brother, Govind Raghuwanshi, expressed frustration over the lack of progress. “Even after ten days, there has been no positive outcome,” he said, urging for the deployment of central forces to intensify the efforts.

“There can be no significant breakthrough without the involvement of central agencies,” he added, emphasizing his hope for the safe return of his brother and sister-in-law.

The current search operation includes police personnel, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and local villagers. Authorities have also deployed K9 sniffer dogs and drones to assist in navigating difficult terrain.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has stated that all available resources are being mobilized to trace the couple and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Assam, Meghalaya decide to erect pillars in five border areas by Aug 15
JP Nadda asks all BJP units, Karyakartas in NE states to assist flood-hit people
