Assam, Meghalaya decide to erect pillars in five border areas by Aug 15

GUWAHATI, June 2: Assam and Meghalaya on Monday resumed chief minister-level talks here on three key inter-state issues, while deciding to erect boundary pillars on five of the six areas of differences, on which an agreement was inked in 2022, after some “readjustments.”

“On the request of the Meghalaya government, some readjustments in areas such as Tarabari and Gizang will be made and accordingly, an equal portion of land will be provided to Assam in lieu of some villages that will be adjusted in favour of Meghalaya. Thereafter, we will erect boundary pillars in five disputed sites before August 15, 2025,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed mediapersons.

“As far as Pilingkata, (an area of difference), although we have an agreement, there is some interpretation issue. Therefore, the deputy commissioners of both sides will meet again and address the matter,” Sarma said.

It may be recalled that an MoU was signed in March 2022 between the two state governments to put to rest the five-decade-old differences in six areas – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra.

“Regarding the other six disputed sites, we have decided to keep talking and keep working and we will see that these sites are also resolved within a short period of time. However, we have not set any time frame as we want to keep the discussions going in an environment of mutual trust, friendship and confidence,” the Assam chief minister said.

Joint commissioning of Kulsi project

On the other hand, both the states have, in principle, decided to jointly work on the 55 MW Kulsi power project before commissioning the project, which has been named as the “Assam-Meghalaya Friendship Project.”

“However, before going ahead with the project, the opinions of local people on both sides would be taken as some villages will have to be relocated. We will take people into confidence before working on the project. A huge area of Assam will be benefitted in regard to irrigation,” Sarma said.

Notably, a major component of irrigation for the 55 MW project is located along the Assam and Meghalaya border in the Brahmaputra Basin. Initiated in 1997, it is now designated as a National Project with an estimated cost of Rs 1454.95 crore (as of 2018).

Addressing mediapersons, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, who had come to the city at the invitation of his Assam counterpart, said Assam and Meghalaya have demonstrated that the states are open to discuss inter-state issues. “Problems and challenges will always be there, but what is that we must discuss and find solutions to the problems,” he said.

“As stated by the Assam chief minister, when it comes to the Kulsi project, it’s a project which is clearly a win-win situation for both the states. Whether it is power production, irrigation or tourism, in all the three fronts, both states will benefit. Hence, we have decided, with the condition that the people living in those areas will be consulted before work on the project begins,” Sangma said.

Guwahati floods

Regarding the urban floods in Guwahati, the Assam government has, through a detailed presentation during Monday’s meeting, shown how the Khanapara area in the city has been affected by floods. “The government of Meghalaya is also of the opinion that the Guwahati flood issue should be resolved but it has requested that the interests of Meghalaya should also be protected,” the chief minister said.

“So, after threadbare discussion, both the governments have decided to prepare proper satellite images of vulnerable areas such as Khanapara, Bahini, Juripar and Jorabat to help resolve the flood problem. “We will approach the North East Satellite Applications Centre (NESAC) for preparation of comprehensive satellite images within three months. Thereafter, the two states will approach IIT-Roorkee for suggestions on joint actionable work on the ground to help resolve the problem,” Sarma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister too expressed the need to address the challenges and concerns of both states.

“Regarding floods in Guwahati, it is important that both states have to find a solution. While Assam has floods as a major challenge, Meghalaya also has concerns in regard to economic activities and livelihoods. We need to find a way to minimise the impact of floods in Guwahati and yet, at the same time, have to ensure that economic activities in Meghalaya are not affected,” Sangma said.

Notably, this is the first time that the Assam and Meghalaya governments had a chief minister-level meeting on the issue of floods in areas of Assam along the inter-state border.