Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Hamas expresses readiness to begin new round of Gaza peace talks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Gaza, June 2: Hamas affirmed its readiness to begin indirect negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire immediately. In a press statement on Sunday, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the continued efforts by Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The movement said that it is ready to “immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations” to address the outstanding issues with “the other party.” Hamas said the objective of the talks would be to end the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, ensure the delivery of relief aid to the Palestinian people, and achieve a permanent ceasefire accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding the Hamas announcement. However, Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir has ordered the expansion of the ground operation into additional areas in both the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces.

He stated that the expansion of activity will continue until conditions are created for the return of the Israeli hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas. Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas to accept the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, “or be destroyed.”

Witkoff’s proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies in two phases in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release by Israel of 1,236 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, along with the bodies of 180 Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the media reports.

In a statement issued by his office, Katz said the Israeli military continued its operations in Gaza with full force, carrying out attacks by air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale “for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the maneuvering forces in each area.”

IANS

Previous article
Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 180 years of Indian Arrival Day
Next article
Randeep Hooda: Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical step towards securing the financial future of one's loved...
NATIONAL

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing...
INTERNATIONAL

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror...
INTERNATIONAL

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

Popular news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge