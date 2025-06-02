Monday, June 2, 2025
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Randeep Hooda: Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me

By: Agencies

Mumbai, June 2: Actor and conservation advocate Randeep Hooda is currently in Madhya Pradesh, rekindling his passion for wildlife photography. He said that for him, it’s more than just a hobby; it’s a way to reconnect with nature.

Speaking about his visit, Randeep said: “Taking time off to be in the wild is like hitting the reset button. Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me — it’s a way to reconnect with nature, with myself. Observing animals in their natural habitat teaches you patience, humility, and perspective.

It grounds me in a way very few things can.” During this personal trip, he is accompanied by his wife, actor and entrepreneur Lin Laishram, as the couple explored the lush expanse of one of India’s most iconic national parks. Kanha, a haven for biodiversity, is home to majestic tigers, leopards, swamp deer (barasingha), blackbucks, and several other rare and endangered species.

On the work front, Randeep has bagged the film rights to the military bestseller “Operation Khukri” and will be seen starring in the epic war drama. Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil, reports variety.com.

The film will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed. The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

IANS

Hamas expresses readiness to begin new round of Gaza peace talks
President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to people on Telangana Statehood Day
