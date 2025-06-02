Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to people on Telangana Statehood Day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 2: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day, highlighting the state’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern ecosystem.

“Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity,” President Murmu wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Telangana, wishing them success and prosperity. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state.

May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes, writing on X: “On Telangana statehood day, warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of the state. With its rich culture, heritage, and hardworking people, Telangana shines brightly on India’s ethno-cultural map.

May the state reach new heights of prosperity.” Union Minister J.P. Nadda joined in sharing his regards as well. “On Telangana Statehood Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brothers and sisters of this beautiful state. Telangana stands out for its unique culture, vibrant festivals and above all, the warmth and kindness of its people.

May the state and its people continue to progress with prosperity and happiness,” Nadda wrote in a post on X. Telangana is currently India’s youngest state, formed on June 2, 2014. The state was carved out as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014, following a long-standing demand for a separate state by the people.

The movement for Telangana statehood had historical, cultural, economic, and political dimensions, with proponents arguing for better governance and development in the region. Various cultural events, parades, and ceremonies take place across the state to commemorate the occasion.

IANS

Previous article
Randeep Hooda: Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me
Next article
IAF chopper rescued 14 marooned in Lower Dibang Valley
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical step towards securing the financial future of one's loved...
NATIONAL

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing...
INTERNATIONAL

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror...
INTERNATIONAL

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

Popular news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge