Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, authorities said. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a news conference that Boulder dispatch received several calls reporting an incident at the county courthouse in downtown Boulder at approximately 1:26 p.m. local time (1926 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported.

Police officers found several victims suffering from burns and other injuries upon arriving at the scene. An organiser with Run For Their Lives — a group that holds weekly walks to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza — told local television station KUSA that five people were burned in the attack.

When they arrived at the historic courthouse near 13th and Pearl Streets, a man was waiting with bottles, the organizer was quoted as saying in the report. The suspect threw the bottles, burning five people, including a woman who was severely injured and had to roll on the ground to extinguish the flames, according to the report.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado.” “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” he added.

Redfearn condemned the incident as “unacceptable,” but noted it was still too early for police to speculate on a motive. “I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a post on X, adding, “Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Sharing concern after the attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading one of the all-party delegation globally highlighting India’s stance against terrorism, posted on X: “Members of the Indian MPs’ delegation learned with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share Secy of State @SecRubio’s view that “terror has no place” in our countries.”

IANS int/rs

Previous article
Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack
Next article
Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical step towards securing the financial future of one's loved...
NATIONAL

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing...
INTERNATIONAL

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a...
NATIONAL

India stands out as global fintech bright spot as credit demand surges

New Delhi, June 2: India has emerged as one of the most dynamic fintech markets globally, driven by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Load more

Popular news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge