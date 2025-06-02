Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing on the concepts of impermanence and rebirth. Through the symbolism of prayer flags and teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, Khanna highlighted how Hindu philosophy embraces the natural cycle of endings and new beginnings—encouraging everyone to trust the process of change and celebrate life in every moment.

On Monday, the chef took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of flowers alongside a note where he uses the image of prayer flags fluttering and gradually fading away to symbolize the concept of impermanence—the idea that everything in life is temporary and constantly changing.

Vikas mentioned that watching the flags slowly fray isn’t a sign of decay or loss for him, but rather a symbol of trust in life’s natural cycles. Vikas Khanna wrote, “Last week, we adorned Bungalow with prayer flags. I also have them across my terrace — and what moves me most is watching them slowly fade, fray, and disappear.

That slow dissolving… is not decay. It is trust. Trust in impermanence. Everything ends. Yes — one day there will be the last Ganga jal ceremony, the last festival celebrated, the last dish cooked, the last flower placed, the last incense lit, or the final candle for a birthday.” “But Hinduism, in its quiet wisdom, teaches that what ends here…rises again — in another form, another place, another moment in time. Until then, we stay. We serve.

We celebrate — fully, gratefully — in this form, in this breath. “Jātasya hi dhruvo mṛityur, dhruvaṁ janma mṛitasya cha” For one who is born, death is certain; and for one who dies, birth is certain.— Bhagavad Gita 2.27,” he added. For the unversed, Vikas Khanna is an Indian-American Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author, and filmmaker. He has been a judge on “MasterChef India” since the show’s inception.

IANS

Previous article
Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical step towards securing the financial future of one's loved...
INTERNATIONAL

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror...
INTERNATIONAL

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a...
NATIONAL

India stands out as global fintech bright spot as credit demand surges

New Delhi, June 2: India has emerged as one of the most dynamic fintech markets globally, driven by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Load more

Popular news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge