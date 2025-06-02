Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 2: Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Monday said he has no doubt that there will be a Tesla manufacturing plant in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his son will work something out that is beneficial to both.

Speaking to IANS in the national capital, Errol Musk, who is currently visiting India, said Prime Minister Modi has to look at the interests of India when it comes to bringing Tesla to the country. “And Elon has to look at the interests of Tesla as a company. So, between them, they will work something out that is to the best advantage of Tesla as well as India. However, I’m saying this as a private individual because Tesla is a public company,” the 79-year-old South African businessman emphasised. Errol Musk further stated that “I have no doubt that there will be a Tesla manufacturing plant in India”.

“There has to be (a Tesla plant in India). India is one of the most important places in the world,” he told IANS. The India visit of Errol Musk, Global Advisor to homegrown Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, underscores the growing interest in the country’s rapid strides towards sustainable development and its ambition to be a leader in the green and electric technology.

India has set ambitious targets for EV adoption. It aims to achieve 30 per cent EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment, 80 per cent in the combined two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment, and 70 per cent in the commercial vehicle segment by 2030.

In April this year, Elon Musk and PM Modi discussed various issues, including an immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. “It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year,” Musk posted on his X social media platform.

PM Modi held a discussion with Tesla CEO on a range of topics. “Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister said on X. Meanwhile, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that Mercedes Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen (VW), Hyundai, and Kia have shown keen interest in manufacturing their electric vehicles (EVs) in India. On Elon Musk-run Tesla, the Union Minister said: “We are not actually expecting (manufacturing) from them as they are only to start showrooms. They are currently not interested in manufacturing in India.”

IANS

Previous article
Errol Musk calls PM Modi ‘fantastic’ leader, hails India’s rise as fourth largest GDP
Next article
Assam, Meghalaya decide to erect pillars in five border areas by Aug 15
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Malaysians commend India’s resolute response to terrorism

Kuala Lumpur, June 2: An all-party Parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday held...
Business

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary jumps 22 pc to Rs 80.6 crore in FY25

New Delhi, June 2: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's annual pay rose by 22 per cent to Rs 80.6...
INTERNATIONAL

Direct flight proposed between Hyderabad, Japan’s Kitakyushu

Hyderabad, June 2: Efforts are underway to establish direct flight connectivity between Hyderabad and the Japanese city of...
INTERNATIONAL

‘If whole world followed Shiva…’: Errol Musk hails Sanatan Dharam’s inclusivity

New Delhi, June 2: Errol Musk, father of American billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Monday praised...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Malaysians commend India’s resolute response to terrorism

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, June 2: An all-party Parliamentary delegation led...

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary jumps 22 pc to Rs 80.6 crore in FY25

Business 0
New Delhi, June 2: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's annual...

Direct flight proposed between Hyderabad, Japan’s Kitakyushu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 2: Efforts are underway to establish direct...
Load more

Popular news

Malaysians commend India’s resolute response to terrorism

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, June 2: An all-party Parliamentary delegation led...

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary jumps 22 pc to Rs 80.6 crore in FY25

Business 0
New Delhi, June 2: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's annual...

Direct flight proposed between Hyderabad, Japan’s Kitakyushu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 2: Efforts are underway to establish direct...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge