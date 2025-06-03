Tuesday, June 3, 2025
REGIONAL

Acclaimed journalist P J Baruah joins Royal Global University as Distinguished Professor

Guwahati, June 3: Renowned journalist Prasanta Jyoti Baruah has joined The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) as a Distinguished Professor at the Royal School of Communication and Media.

A veteran in the field, Baruah has served as the Executive Editor of The Assam
Tribune for several decades, making notable contributions to journalism in Northeast India. Baruah officially assumed office at RGU today, according to a RGU Press communique.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his intent to leverage his extensive experience in journalism to enrich the academic environment of the department at RGU. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the Royal School of Communication and Media by aligning journalism education with the evolving trends and challenges in the media industry,” he said.
He emphasized the importance of upholding journalistic ethics and principles, especially in
the face of growing concerns such as misinformation and fake news. Baruah also
highlighted the need to equip students with cutting-edge skills that reflect the latest
technological advancements in the media landscape.

Expressing his gratitude to RGU, Shri Baruah stated, “I am thankful for this opportunity and will strive to help the department reach high standards of journalistic excellence. My goal is to make our students industry-ready, ensuring they meet the dynamic demands of the media world.”

Sitharaman tells DRI to break big smuggling syndicates, curb narcotics trade
