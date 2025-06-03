Tuesday, June 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

NCW seeks report on Maharashtra minor abducted, raped and forced into prostitution

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 3: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday sought a report within three days from the Maharashtra Police chief over a media report alleging abduction, repeated rape, forced abortion of a 15-year-old girl in Thane who was pushed into prostitution.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the report, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also directed the Director General of Police to ensure a swift and fair investigation into the shocking incident.

Rahatkar also asked the law enforcers to take steps for immediate arrest of the main accused and ordered strict action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and other applicable laws.

“Victim support and rehabilitation must be ensured. A detailed action-taken report to be submitted to NCW within three days,” said the NCW chief, in a post shared on social media. In a separate incident, taking suo motu cognisance of a chilling acid attack on a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Rahatkar sought a report on the incident from the UP Police within three days. She strongly condemned the brutal act and said, in a social media post, “The psychological and physical scars of such attacks are profound and lifelong.”

In a direction to the UP Director General of Police, the NCW chairperson sought a prompt, fair investigation and immediate arrest of the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. She said, “A detailed action-taken report is to be submitted to NCW within three days.”

A day earlier, the NCW had questioned the Bihar government over the death of a 10-year-old Dalit rape victim at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Taking suo motu cognisance of the tragic death of a minor Dalit rape victim in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was kept waiting in an ambulance for over four hours without medical attention, the NCW Chairperson strongly condemned the gross negligence and systemic failures involved.

She directed the Chief Secretary and the state police chief to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the case, as well as into the role of hospital authorities and police in the tragic lapse. “Immediate action must be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. A detailed action-taken report must be submitted to the Commission within three days,” she said on Monday.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

