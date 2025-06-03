Tuesday, June 3, 2025
NATIONAL

Pakistani social media influencer shot dead by relative, honour killing suspected

By: Agencies

Date:

Islamabad, June 3:  Sana Yousuf, a young and widely followed Pakistani social media influencer, was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad by a relative, in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage and renewed focus on the country’s persistent issue of honour killings.

Local media reports say the popular content creator, originally from Upper Chitral, was killed at close range by a male relative who had come to visit her. He fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

According to police sources cited by Samaa TV, the suspect engaged Sana in a brief conversation outside her house before following her inside and opening fire. “The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped,” a police official said.

Sana sustained two bullets and died on the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to track the accused and are examining all possible angles behind the murder, including honour killing — an entrenched issue in Pakistan, especially when it involves women’s independence and public presence.

The police are investigating the murder. Sana Yousuf was a rising digital star with over 4 lakh subscribers across her social media platforms. She was known for her lifestyle content, videos highlighting Chitral’s culture, and powerful advocacy on women’s rights and education.

She often shared motivational content aimed at inspiring young Pakistanis, especially girls. Her work had earned her a strong following and recognition beyond her hometown. Her killing has sparked massive outrage on social media, where hashtags like ‘Justice For Sana Yousuf’ began trending on platforms such as Instagram and X.

Influencers, activists, and ordinary citizens have flooded the internet, demanding swift action and justice for the slain content creator. Sana was the daughter of a local social activist and often used her platform to raise awareness about education and women’s empowerment in conservative areas like Chitral.

The tragedy also recalls a similar incident earlier this year when a man in Pakistan murdered his teenage daughter over her TikTok presence. In that case, the family had recently moved from the United States to Pakistan, and the father initially tried to claim that unknown assailants were responsible before confessing.

Sana’s killing has again spotlighted the dangers women face in Pakistan for simply exercising agency or maintaining a public presence. As calls for justice grow louder, many are demanding legal reforms and stronger action against the culture of violence that continues to claim women’s lives under the guise of ‘honour’.

IANS

