Tuesday, June 3, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Antonio Guterres calls for release of UN staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis

By: Agencies

Date:

United Nations, June 3: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate and unconditional release of UN staff detained by the Houthis in Yemen. “This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organisations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“I renew my call for their immediate and unconditional release, including those held since 2021 and 2023, and most recently this January.” The United Nations and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve, said Guterres.

“The continued arbitrary detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice against those who dedicate their lives to providing life-saving assistance and support to the people of Yemen. It has placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation efforts to secure a path toward peace.”

He highlighted the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, saying the Muslim holiday is a time to show compassion and end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones, Xinhua news agency reported. The United Nations will continue to work through all possible channels to secure their release, he said, calling on UN member states to continue expressing their solidarity with those detained and intensify advocacy towards their release.

Guterres reiterated his strongest condemnation of the death in detention of a World Food Programme staff member earlier this year. Saying that the Houthis have yet to provide an explanation for this tragedy, he renewed his call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said Monday that 23 UN personnel remain detained by the Houthis.

IANS

Previous article
Pakistani social media influencer shot dead by relative, honour killing suspected
Next article
Manipur Guv, Union Home Secy review India-Myanmar border fencing; law & order situation
