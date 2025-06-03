Raja Raghuvanshi’s body recovered near Sohra; family demands CBI probe into death

Shillong, June 3: The families of newlywed couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of Raja Raghuvanshi.

His body was discovered on Monday afternoon near Weisawdong Falls at the Riat Arliang parking lot in Umblai, Sohra.

Speaking to reporters outside the morgue at NEIGRIHMS here on Tuesday, Raja’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

“It would be best if a CBI team from Delhi is brought in,” he said.

Alleging a possible cover-up by the Meghalaya government, he stated that the authorities are reluctant to acknowledge the likelihood of murder.

He criticized the East Khasi Hills police for allegedly dismissing the possibility that Raja may have been killed by locals.

“I want to know how my brother’s body was found 25 kilometers away from where his scooty was parked,” Govind questioned.

He also noted that the body was recovered from a deep gorge, which is fenced off, making the theory of suicide highly unlikely.

Govind said Raja and Sonam were recently married on May 12 and were happy, emphasizing that it was a love marriage.

He reiterated suspicions of foul play, claiming that Raja may have been kidnapped and murdered.

Supporting his claim, he said Raja’s personal belongings including two rings, a gold necklace, a bracelet, and his wallet were missing.

“If it were a case of suicide or accident, these items would not be missing,” he asserted.

He further appealed for intensified efforts to trace his sister-in-law who remains missing.

Govind mentioned that he was informed that an NDRF team has joined the rescue operation.

“We will take Raja’s body back to Indore after the post-mortem. We believe the post-mortem report will shed light on what really happened,” Govind said, accompanied by Sonam’s brother.