Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Chief Minister launches ‘Meghalinor’

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 4: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today, launched Meghalinor, the state’s first sailing yatch at Umiam Lake in the presence of Minister, Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism, Vijay Kumar D and Director, Tourism, C V Diengdoh.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that though the launch of the yatch is meaningful as it brings together two critical sectors of the government together that is Tourism and Sports bringing out greater impact.

“Whether it is in Tourism or Sports we have goals, targets and plans and also a larger vision of creating livelihood and employment opportunities keeping the youth at the centre of what we do and today’s program is the coming together of all these,” he added.

The Chief Minister also added that as Meghalaya’s population consists of about 50 per cent below the age of 20, the government has to plan well to cater to the needs of this young population and said, “We have to set the foundations for them to be able to provide them with the opportunities in the years to come.”

He further said that the Umiam lake has not acquired its true potential and the government has started different interventions like water sports and sailing in Umiam lake apart from developing and creating better infrastructures and informed about developing the area into one of the best resorts in the eastern region of the country.

“Today’s small yet significant move will improve the overall experience of our tourists but this is only the beginning,” he said.
Bringing out the importance of the Umiam lake as a destination for water sports, the Chief Minister said the Umiam lake with its picturesque settings can be developed further for water sports.

Lauding the atheletes who had brought accolades to the state in the last National Games in kayaking and canoeing, he added that the Umiam lake can become the centre for water sports in the state.

