Sikkim landslides: IAF evacuates 33, including two US nationals; rescue ops intensify

Gangtok, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall and landslides wreaking havoc across Sikkim, the Indian armed forces have intensified their Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to aid the affected population in the northeastern state.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully rescued 33 people, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region of North Sikkim. In addition to the evacuation efforts, the IAF also air-dropped vital relief supplies and inserted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist those affected in the region.

“In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched HADR Ops — air-dropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. IAF remains committed to saving lives,” the IAF stated in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, adverse weather conditions hampered an evacuation mission involving 113 stranded tourists in Lachen. An Mi-17 helicopter, carrying nine NDRF personnel, took off from Pakyong Airport around 6 a.m. but was forced to abort the mission and return mid-air due to poor visibility in the Mangan and Chaten areas.

The stranded tourists in Lachen had been cut off for over a day after multiple landslides blocked critical roadways, disrupting access to the region. However, the Indian Army stepped in and is assisting in evacuating 113 tourists from the affected area, restoring foot access to Lachen and continuing efforts to stabilise the situation.

In a statement, the Army said, “Army leads search and rescue operations in North Sikkim. Braving extreme weather & hazardous terrain, the Indian Army is assisting locals & stranded tourists in landslide-hit Lachen — now cut off & without power. Foot access restored. 113 tourists to be evacuated; 30 already airlifted. Every life matters. Every effort continues.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for six missing individuals in the region. Specialised teams equipped with advanced tools are working in the unstable, high-altitude terrain to locate them.

“Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) affirmed in a statement.

With inclement weather showing no signs of abating, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Sikkim, forecasting continued heavy rainfall for the next three days. According to the IMD, districts, including Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng, are likely to face adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

