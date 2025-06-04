City SP to lead SIT

SHILLONG, June 3: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the suspected homicide of the missing Indore couple is being led by Superintendent of Police (City), Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor.

“We are treating this as a special report case, and it is of topmost priority. The Special Investigation Team, headed by the SP (City), is handling the investigation,” said East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, emphasising the seriousness with which the case is being pursued.

Detailing the composition of the SIT, he said it includes the SP (City), DSP (Crime Branch), DSP (City), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sohra, DSP (Operations), the Officer-in-Charge of Sohra Police Station, and one Sub-Inspector.

“This only reinforces that the case is of utmost importance. We are treating it with the highest level of priority,” he reiterated.

Syiem also informed that the post-mortem report is still awaited and is expected to shed light on many unanswered questions surrounding the incident.

The SIT was constituted following the recovery of the body of Raja Raghuvanshi, one of the two missing tourists from Indore. His body was found on Monday in a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang after an intensive eight-day search operation. The investigation continues as authorities work to trace his missing companion and determine the circumstances surrounding the case.