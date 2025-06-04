Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

City SP to lead SIT

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 3: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the suspected homicide of the missing Indore couple is being led by Superintendent of Police (City), Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor.
“We are treating this as a special report case, and it is of topmost priority. The Special Investigation Team, headed by the SP (City), is handling the investigation,” said East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, emphasising the seriousness with which the case is being pursued.
Detailing the composition of the SIT, he said it includes the SP (City), DSP (Crime Branch), DSP (City), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sohra, DSP (Operations), the Officer-in-Charge of Sohra Police Station, and one Sub-Inspector.
“This only reinforces that the case is of utmost importance. We are treating it with the highest level of priority,” he reiterated.
Syiem also informed that the post-mortem report is still awaited and is expected to shed light on many unanswered questions surrounding the incident.
The SIT was constituted following the recovery of the body of Raja Raghuvanshi, one of the two missing tourists from Indore. His body was found on Monday in a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang after an intensive eight-day search operation. The investigation continues as authorities work to trace his missing companion and determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

Previous article
Murder weapon adds grim twist as families seek CBI probe into death
Next article
Don’t jump the gun: Paul advises restraint
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli holds the championship trophy as captain Rajat Patidar and others celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the IPL 2025,...

MEGHALAYA

Conrad announces draft Film Tourism Policy, seeks feedback

SHILLONG, June 3: In a move to promote Meghalaya as a premier film tourism destination, Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

UDP reaffirms its presence in state politics

SHILLONG, June 3: Even as the Voice of the People Party (VPP) aims to wipe out the United...
MEGHALAYA

State Cong ‘not privy’ to Gogoi’s source on coal illegalities charge

SHILLONG, June 3: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Tuesday said newly-elected Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi could...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge