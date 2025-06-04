Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Don’t jump the gun: Paul advises restraint

SHILLONG, June 3: As the horrifying case of Indore couple who went missing in the state during their honeymoon develops gradually, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh called for restraint in drawing conclusions, as the investigation remains ongoing, while describing the case as “unprecedented.”
The body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered on Monday near Weisawdong Falls, while search operations continue for his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.
“We are really shocked by what has transpired. This incident was unprecedented. No such crime has taken place in the past. We do not know the full story as yet, and therefore we cannot pronounce as to what actually happened,” Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.
He added that the state police are treating the case with the highest priority. “Investigation is on, and the police have put all of its resources. We cannot jump the gun as far as the investigation process is concerned. Fundamentally, law will ensure — whatever has happened — the guilty will be brought to book.”
Responding to concerns over the potential impact of the incident on tourism, Lyngdoh urged against sweeping generalisations. “As far as the tourism sector is concerned, the fact that a gentleman goes missing in Thailand does not mean Thailand is unsafe for travellers.”
He pointed to recent testimonials from tourists defending the state’s hospitality. “Testimonies — some by YouTubers coming forward, a European traveller and a lady from mainland India — they all testified that Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state. Therefore, just because of one incident you do not mean you paint the entire state with the same brush.”
Lyngdoh emphasised that the case remains under investigation and refrained from jumping to conclusions.
“It is an isolated incident, and we do not know, and I do not want to summarise anything because investigation is still on and one of the victims is yet to be traced.”
On the issue of tourist safety, the minister noted ongoing efforts to improve preparedness. “Tourism is growing. We are bound to have more footfalls. We have launched the Tourist Buddies Project today. Guides are present in all tourist destinations of Sohra.”
However, he clarified that hiring guides remains voluntary. “The government cannot compel them to make use of their services. They actually have the free option to take their help or not.”
The search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continues, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and local police conducting extensive operations in and around the difficult terrain of Weisawdong.

