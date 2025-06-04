Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Cops initiate investigation into burglary at Laban Presbyterian Church.

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 3: Police have started an investigation into a burglary that occurred at the Laban Presbyterian Church.
Laban Presbyterian Church elder, Robert L. Dkhar, lodged a complaint that in the intervening night of May 30 and 31, 2025, unknown miscreant(s) broke into the church building of Laban Presbyterian Church and stole an unspecified amount of cash from four offering boxes.
Informing that a case has been registered at Laban Police Station, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem on Wednesday stated that the crime scene has been examined with the assistance of the Crime Scene Unit (CSU).
He also informed that the CCTV footage from the church is of poor visibility maybe due to poor resolution of the cameras, and hence blurry and dark.
Syiem further informed that the CCTV footage will be sent for FSL examination.
Meanwhile, the SP stated that the culprit entered the church on May 30 at 11.42pm.
He, however, said that the exact amount of money in the boxes has not been ascertained, but the boxes are usually cleared after Sunday service.
Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprit, Syiem added.

