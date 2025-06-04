Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Indore’s missing couple mystery: Husband killed with machete, wife remains untraced

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Sohra, June 4: Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old resident of Indore whose decomposed body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya’s Sohra (Cherrapunjee), was murdered using a dao (machete), police have confirmed.

The discovery follows the couple’s mysterious disappearance on May 23 while visiting the scenic location. His wife, 27-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi, is still missing as search operations intensify. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and Special Operations Team (SOT) are engaged in a massive search to trace Sonam, while investigators have already recovered Raja’s mobile phone and the suspected murder weapon — a dao machete — from the lower levels of the gorge.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told IANS, “The search has continued in Weisawdong Falls, and NDRF is also involved. The gorge is in three layers, and the NDRF, SDRF and SOT have gone down to the last layer. They have recovered the victim’s phone and the weapon used in the crime. The dao and a knife have been seized.”

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered, and the investigation has been assigned top priority. “We are treating this as a special report case, and it is of topmost priority.

A Special Investigation Team led by the SP City has been formed. It includes DSP Crime, DSP City and Operations, SDPO Sohra, and two sub-inspectors — one Investigating Officer and one Assistant,” SP Syiem added.

Raja’s body was recovered on Monday after a police drone spotted it in the deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. The retrieval was done in the presence of independent local witnesses. Family members identified the body based on a tattoo on his right arm that read ‘Raja.’

From the recovery site, police found a woman’s white shirt, a strip of Pentra 40 medication, a part of an LCD screen from a Vivo phone, and a smartwatch that was still strapped to Raja’s wrist. The body has been sent to NEIGRIHMS in Shillong for a post-mortem examination to ascertain whether Raja died before or after being pushed into the gorge.

IANS

Previous article
Cops initiate investigation into burglary at Laban Presbyterian Church.
Next article
Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on Wednesday morning recovered a raincoat during their ongoing search...
NATIONAL

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and landslides across the Northeastern region, Union Minister for Development...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh has enacted a new ordinance that alters the...
NATIONAL

India’s tourism sector poised to cross Rs 22 lakh crore turnover in 2025: Report

New Delhi, June 4: India's travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute a staggering Rs 22 lakh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on...

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and...

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of...
Load more

Popular news

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on...

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and...

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge