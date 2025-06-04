DoNER minister assures aid to flood-hit NE states

Guwahati, June 4: Union minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has reached out to the chief ministers of Assam and Sikkim, and the Governor of Manipur, to assess the flood and landslide situation in the Northeastern states.

The DoNER minister, who is closely monitoring the situation, expressed deep concern over floods and landslides, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall in the Northeast, and assured full assistance from the central government to the affected states.

The DoNER Minister spoke to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and discussed the evolving situation in the state, assuring him of all necessary support from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a telephonic conversation with Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, the minister conveyed the central government’s commitment to providing all possible aid.

“We remain firmly committed to supporting the people of Sikkim in this challenging time,” Scindia stated.

The minister also held a conversation with Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, regarding the flood situation in the state and reiterated the government’s unwavering support to the affected people.

Taking to social media, the minister expressed solidarity with the people of the Northeastern region and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to a swift and coordinated response.

Till Wednesday morning, as many as 6.17 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam and about 1.64 lakh people in Manipur have been affected by rain-induced floods.

Deaths caused by floods and landslides are also on the rise as the situation in several Northeastern states remains critical.