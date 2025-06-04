Tourist murder unprecedented in Meghalaya: CM

Shillong, June 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today assured that justice would be done with the Indore tourist who was murdered in Sohra while rescue operations are on to locate his wife

Admitting that this incident came as a surprise and shock for them as such incident has never happened in Meghalaya, Sangma, however, remained mute on the demand of CBI probe saying the process of investigation is on and Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are put to justice.