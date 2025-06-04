Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India red-flags $800 million ADB aid package to Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 4: India has expressed deep concerns over the potential misuse of the $800 million ADB aid package to Pakistan as the country is increasing its defence expenditure, despite the poor fiscal position, with the army exercising de facto control over the government in Islamabad.

The army top brass now leads the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which gives it more control over the economic policy. India has warned that this entrenched military role poses serious risks of policy reversal and poor reform implementation, according to reliable sources.

Pakistan’s tax-GDP ratio has been declining, with the country going through an economic crisis. The foreign exchange reserves have hit rock bottom, and inflation has soared to double-digit figures. However, despite the dire economic situation, the military-driven government has gone for increasing expenditure on defence.

India has also pointed out that Pakistan has a very poor track record in implementing the economic reforms that are mandatory with these aid packages from multilateral institutions. India’s concern is that these funds can be diverted for defence expenditure.

The fighter jets purchased from China and the large number of drones used by Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor reflect the increased spending on military hardware, an official said. It pointed out that Pakistan recently approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 24th bailout, indicating policy ineffectiveness.

This further shows that the previous ADB and IMF-supported programmes have failed to create sustainable macroeconomic stability. India has also highlighted that Pakistan’s policy of promoting cross-border terrorism has led to a worsening of the security situation in the region.

It has further pointed out that Islamabad’s track record on implementation of the FATF action points related to terrorist financing investigations and prosecution of leaders of UN-designated terrorist groups and freezing and confiscation of criminal assets is also highly unsatisfactory.

IANS

Previous article
People criticise RCB for ‘inhuman’ celebrations while stampede claims lives outside Chinnaswamy
Next article
President presents 92 more distinguished service awards to armed forces personnel
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium: K’taka CM says 11 killed, announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Bengaluru, June 4: The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and over...
NATIONAL

‘Absolutely heartrending’: PM Modi condoles deaths in B’luru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede incident near the...
NATIONAL

President presents 92 more distinguished service awards to armed forces personnel

New Delhi, June 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented Distinguished Service Awards to 92 senior armed forces...
NATIONAL

People criticise RCB for ‘inhuman’ celebrations while stampede claims lives outside Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru, June 4: The celebrations for the first-ever IPL victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium: K’taka CM says 11 killed, announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 4: The Karnataka government has said that...

‘Absolutely heartrending’: PM Modi condoles deaths in B’luru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

President presents 92 more distinguished service awards to armed forces personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium: K’taka CM says 11 killed, announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 4: The Karnataka government has said that...

‘Absolutely heartrending’: PM Modi condoles deaths in B’luru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

President presents 92 more distinguished service awards to armed forces personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge