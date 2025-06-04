Wednesday, June 4, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

People criticise RCB for ‘inhuman’ celebrations while stampede claims lives outside Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru, June 4: The celebrations for the first-ever IPL victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday with over 50 fans injured and falling sick, and eight feared killed following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

The incident occurred while fans were attending the celebration event for the RCB team lifting the IPL 2025 trophy. People from all over the nation rushed to social media to ask why the celebrations inside continued while people were fighting for their lives.

“Unbelievable! Victory celebration broadcast of RCB parade continues. No mention of stampede. NOT DONE,” read a post on X. “1 parade, 0 brains, &amp; now 7 funerals. What kind of idiots plans a mass celebration without barricades, without strategy? This isn’t a celebration gone wrong, this is an administration that went brain-dead,” posted a user on ‘X’ “The most gut-wrenching aspect of the #ChinnaswamyStadium stampede is the shocking apathy shown—celebrations continued as bodies lay lifeless. Where is our humanity? These young Kannadigas died for nothing, without even respect in death. It’s disgraceful, inhuman, and unforgivable.

Those responsible must be named, shamed, and held criminally accountable.,” posted another user. The authorities have confirmed that the bodies of two persons are at Bowring Hospital and that of four others at Vaidehi Hospital.

Six persons are being treated in the ICU of the Vaidehi Hospital and three are admitted to the ICU. Sources confirmed the death of other two persons. The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates.

Police at the scene transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital. Police stated that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads. The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

Tourist murder unprecedented in Meghalaya: CM
