Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 4: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and conclude on August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 a.m. on the opening day, marking the start of the first parliamentary session in over three months.

The session is expected to be politically charged, especially against the backdrop of heightened demands by the Opposition for a special session. Sixteen opposition parties had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, pressing for an immediate session to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor — a cross-border military operation targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, the government has now formalised the Monsoon Session schedule, asserting that all issues, including those raised by the Opposition, can be taken up during the scheduled sitting.

The Budget Session earlier this year ran from January 31 to April 4 in two phases and saw the passage of several key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal process, and development of waqf properties.

While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, was also repealed. Apart from the Waqf Amendment Bill, the government also passed the ‘Tribhuvan’ Sahkari University Bill, 2025, for the establishment of ‘Tribhuvan’ Sahkari University to provide education, training, and capacity building in the cooperative sector and undertake research and development activities in related areas.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was also passed to simplify the laws for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of a visa and registration.

IANS

Previous article
Indore’s missing couple mystery: Husband killed with machete, wife remains untraced
Next article
‘Attack on the roots of democracy’, SC on 2021 Bengal post-poll violence
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on Wednesday morning recovered a raincoat during their ongoing search...
NATIONAL

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and landslides across the Northeastern region, Union Minister for Development...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh has enacted a new ordinance that alters the...
NATIONAL

India’s tourism sector poised to cross Rs 22 lakh crore turnover in 2025: Report

New Delhi, June 4: India's travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute a staggering Rs 22 lakh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on...

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and...

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of...
Load more

Popular news

Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on...

Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and...

Bangladesh changes ‘freedom fighter’ definition, removes Mujibur Rahman’s status 

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 4:  The Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge