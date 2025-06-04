Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Mukul Sangma opposes private investment in Meghalaya health sector

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister, Dr. Mukul Sangma, has firmly opposed the entry of private investment in Meghalaya’s health sector, insisting that healthcare must remain a public responsibility.

Sangma who visited the under-construction 100-bedded Chidaret Civil Hospital, highlighted the vision behind the project and warned against a shift towards public-private partnerships (PPPs) when central support is already available.

“We have not reached the stage of allowing private investment in the health sector. After exhaustive due diligence during our time, we were convinced that it is not yet the time to pursue such partnerships,” Dr. Sangma asserted, referencing the extensive groundwork laid during his tenure to ensure that health infrastructure remains in the public domain.

The Chidaret Hospital, now 90% complete and likely to be operational by July, was conceptualised under his chief ministership as part of a long-term plan to develop the region into a medical hub. A key element of that vision involved securing nearly 100 acres of land through a gift deed from local clans, not just for the hospital but also to accommodate a future medical college, drawing from the model adopted for the Tura Medical College.

Dr. Sangma recalled that while the centrally sponsored scheme to support such medical colleges had not yet been introduced when the project was first conceived, it was rolled out during his time in office. This opened the door for Meghalaya to build fully government-funded medical institutions, eliminating the need for PPP models.

“The Centre is providing access to a central pool of resources to ensure states like Meghalaya can set up these institutions. It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure accessible healthcare and medical education,” he said, noting that similar progress has already been made in states such as Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal.

He also warned against diluting government accountability by experimenting with alternative models before fully realizing existing projects. Referring to the pending completion of the Tura Medical College, Dr. Sangma said, “Challenges exist, but they are not insurmountable. Once we succeed with one, we can aim for a second and third. The government cannot simply wash its hands off this responsibility.”

Estimated at Rs 50 crore, the Chidaret Civil Hospital is being developed with a strategic vision. Once the highway project linking the area to Guwahati is complete, the hospital will be within a two-hour drive from the Assam capital, significantly boosting its accessibility and potential for future expansion.

Dr. Sangma expressed appreciation for the efforts of the health department and the agencies involved in the construction and voiced confidence that the facility would become a vital healthcare asset for the people of the region.

