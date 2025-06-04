UDP reaffirms its presence in state politics

SHILLONG, June 3: Even as the Voice of the People Party (VPP) aims to wipe out the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2028 Assembly elections, the state’s largest regional party has asserted that no one can undermine its presence, declaring it will deliver its best-ever performance in the upcoming polls.

Cabinet Minister and UDP leader Kyrmen Shylla, reacting to VPP’s claim that the UDP will cease to exist by 2028, said that it is natural for rival parties to try to bring them down.

“But looking at the public support, we can confidently say that nobody can touch us. We were there, and we will continue to be there,” Shylla asserted. Expressing optimism, he claimed the UDP will achieve its best results yet in the 2028 elections. “The time will come again when people will place their faith in the UDP,” he said.

“We will emerge as the leading party in the state, and many more will stand together with us,” he added.