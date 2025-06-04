Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

UDP reaffirms its presence in state politics

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 3: Even as the Voice of the People Party (VPP) aims to wipe out the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2028 Assembly elections, the state’s largest regional party has asserted that no one can undermine its presence, declaring it will deliver its best-ever performance in the upcoming polls.
Cabinet Minister and UDP leader Kyrmen Shylla, reacting to VPP’s claim that the UDP will cease to exist by 2028, said that it is natural for rival parties to try to bring them down.
“But looking at the public support, we can confidently say that nobody can touch us. We were there, and we will continue to be there,” Shylla asserted. Expressing optimism, he claimed the UDP will achieve its best results yet in the 2028 elections. “The time will come again when people will place their faith in the UDP,” he said.
“We will emerge as the leading party in the state, and many more will stand together with us,” he added.

Previous article
State Cong ‘not privy’ to Gogoi’s source on coal illegalities charge
Next article
Conrad announces draft Film Tourism Policy, seeks feedback
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli holds the championship trophy as captain Rajat Patidar and others celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the IPL 2025,...

MEGHALAYA

Conrad announces draft Film Tourism Policy, seeks feedback

SHILLONG, June 3: In a move to promote Meghalaya as a premier film tourism destination, Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

State Cong ‘not privy’ to Gogoi’s source on coal illegalities charge

SHILLONG, June 3: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Tuesday said newly-elected Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi could...
MEGHALAYA

HC pulls up state over illegal coal mining, orders swift action on 1.96 lakh MT stock

SHILLONG, June 3: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state government to urgently act on nearly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge