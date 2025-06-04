State Cong ‘not privy’ to Gogoi’s source on coal illegalities charge

SHILLONG, June 3: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Tuesday said newly-elected Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi could be privy to specific information to have levelled serious allegations of illegal coal mining and drug trafficking against Assam and Meghalaya governments.

“As an MP and deputy leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, he must have been privy to all the allegations that were made. But we are not privy to all those and I have no comments,” Lyngdoh told reporters responding to a query about Gogoi’s demand for a CBI probe into alleged state-sponsored syndicates.

Earlier, the Jorhat MP had come down heavily on the two state governments, accusing them of facilitating rampant illegal coal mining and allowing drug trafficking networks to thrive under government protection.

He had demanded a CBI inquiry into the two “serious issues,” drawing sharp rebuttals from the Meghalaya government which dismissed his allegations as politically motivated “pre-election theatrics.”

Assembly elections in Assam will be held early next year.

Cong to keep all-party panel on railways at bay

Despite the government’s push for broader participation in the all-party committee on railways, the State Congress appears unlikely to change its stance. Party MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh deferred the decision to the party leadership, which had earlier chosen to opt out of the panel. “We have to abide by the party’s directives. If the party tells us to attend, we will. But if they don’t give any instruction, we are not at liberty to make that decision on our own,” said Lyngdoh when asked whether the Congress might reconsider its decision to stay away from the committee.

He added, “I will check with the party office to see if they’ve received any invitation. If the party directs me to attend, I will. Although I am the only MLA, the party’s organisational structure still exists.”

The all-party committee was formed to deliberate on the introduction of railways in Meghalaya and has been presented by the government as a platform for consensus-building and policy input.

However, both the Congress and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) have kept their distance, raising concerns about the committee’s inclusiveness.

While the VPP has clearly stated its opposition and remains firm, Lyngdoh’s remarks indicate that the Congress is also unlikely to participate unless directed to do so by its central leadership.

Cong to ascertain demand to sack Pala

Meanwhile, the Lone Congress MLA weighed in on the growing calls within party circles for the removal of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Vincent H. Pala, urging a closer examination of the motives behind such demands.

“There are certain people who have voiced their concerns, so perhaps there is some truth to them. Sometimes you have to look deeper to see whether those concerns are genuine or driven by vested interests,” said Lyngdoh, when asked about the dissent brewing against the party leadership.

Acknowledging that the final decision lies with the central leadership, he added, “It is up to the party high command to look into these concerns. The high command is aware, as many people are in contact with them.”

Reflecting on the party’s waning influence in Meghalaya, Lyngdoh did not shy away from acknowledging the current reality. “In politics, there are highs and lows,” he remarked, referring to the Congress being reduced to a single MLA in the Assembly and holding no seats in the Autonomous District Councils.

Citing the BJP’s early struggles as an example, he continued, “Yes, as a party we need to introspect on what went wrong and why we are suddenly unable to come to power. It is up to the party high command to introspect and find ways to revive the party.” He recalled how the BJP once had only two Members of Parliament and yet now governs the nation for a third consecutive term.

When asked if a leadership change was imminent, Lyngdoh noted that such matters are typically addressed during organisational reshuffles. “Each president has a tenure, and when the time for reorganisation comes, the party might consider these concerns,” he said.

In a clear message to his critics and political rivals, Lyngdoh also dispelled speculation about his own future with the party. “Why not? What makes you think I won’t stick with the party?” he said, confirming that while multiple parties have approached him even before the elections, he remains committed to the Congress.

As the sole Congress representative in the Assembly, Lyngdoh’s remarks carry significant weight, even as the party struggles to regain its footing in Meghalaya’s shifting political landscape.