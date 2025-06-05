Thursday, June 5, 2025
Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a musical comeback with the song “Aao Na” with Asha Bhonsle and said that working with the veteran singer again was an absolute honour for him.

Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami shares: “I wanted Aao Na to be an upbeat, light-hearted love song that captures the essence of relationships; the ups, the downs, and the little gestures that make all the difference.”

He added: “Working with Asha ji again was an absolute honour, and making my comeback with T-Series feels like coming home.” Talking about the song, “Aao Na” fuses retro Indian sounds with clean, modern production — a blend of tablas, drums, guitars and synths that brings out both nostalgia and freshness.

The song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, radiates romance, rhythm and the thrill of second chances, wrapped in Sami’s heartfelt composition and Asha Bhosle’s vocal prowess. It was in 2000, when Asha Bhosle first collaborated with Sami with Kabhi to Nazar Milao.

The album became an instant success and topped the Indipop charts for most of 2001 and 2002 Known for performing in Indian and Western music in many languages, such as Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Sami has been feted with Padma Shri over his contribution to his art.

His most notable musical instrument is the piano. His second studio album, Tera Chehra, was released in October 2002 and featured Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji in the title track and Amitabh Bachchan in the track “Kabhi Nahi”, who also sang the duet with Sami.

He also made another chartbuster song “Bheegi Bheegi Raat” with Namrata Shirodkar. Sami has composed film music for several other Hindi films, such as Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke, Dhamaal, 1920, Chance Pe Dance, Khubsoorat, and Shaurya to name a few.

IANS

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future
Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations
