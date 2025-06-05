Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted how Indian Railways is playing a key role in building a greener future with rapid electrification and a shift to clean energy.

“On World Environment Day, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares how Indian Railways is playing a key role in building a greener future. With rapid electrification and a shift to clean energy, it is on track to achieve net zero emissions,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on X in response to the minister’s article.

“Every time you choose to travel by train over other modes, you’re not just choosing comfort or convenience — you’re choosing a cleaner, greener Bharat. More than 700 crore people chose to travel in Indian Railways last year. It’s our lifeline, and a green promise for tomorrow,” Vaishnaw wrote in an article on the World Environment Day.

The minister stated that Indian Railways is helping the country move closer to the ‘Panchamrit’ goals given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — net zero by 2070. Railways is enabling this through a multi-pronged approach by shifting traffic from road to rail and powering operations with cleaner, greener energy sources.

Together, these moves are helping India decarbonise its economy at scale. “PM Modi set 2030 as the year to achieve net zero for Indian Railways. Due to the accelerated electrification and large-scale shifting of cargo from road to rail, Indian Railways is on track to achieve net zero (Scope 1) within 2025 itself,” Vaishnaw said.

In 2013-14, Railways carried about 1,055 million tonnes of cargo. This has increased to 1,617 million tonnes in 2024-25, making our Railway the second largest cargo carrying railway in the world. Using the computations done by experts, this shift of cargo from road to rail has helped our country save over 143 million tons of CO2 emissions.

That’s like planting 121 crore trees, Vaishnaw explained. Transporting goods by rail costs nearly half of what it does by road. This means big savings, not just for businesses, but for the entire economy. This shift has helped save Rs 3.2 lakh crore in logistics costs over the last decade, he added. Vaishnaw further stated that Railways are also much cleaner, releasing 90 per cent less carbon dioxide than trucks.

That’s less smoke in our skies and cleaner air for us. This road to rail transition has saved us 2,857 crore litres of diesel, roughly translating to savings of Rs 2 lakh crore in fuel costs. “In the 60 years before 2014, Indian Railways electrified 21,000 kilometers of track. And in the last 11 years, we have electrified 47,000 kilometers.

Today 99 per cent of the country’s broad gauge network is electrified,” the minister pointed out. Railways is increasingly using green energy for stations, factories and workshops. Now it is working with states to get more green energy for running the trains. This will all lead to India achieving its net zero goal, Vaishnaw added.

IANS

Previous article
Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur
Next article
Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing a travel ban on 12 countries...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a musical comeback with the song “Aao Na” with Asha...
NATIONAL

Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

Imphal, June 5: As torrential rains and flooding continue to disrupt normal life in Imphal and surrounding areas,...
NATIONAL

Tourists airlifted after landslide, Sikkim remains open for travel: CM Tamang

Gangtok, June 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that only the Lachen and Lachung...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 5: As torrential rains and flooding continue...
Load more

Popular news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 5: As torrential rains and flooding continue...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge