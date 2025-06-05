Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ barb on PM Modi

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, calling out the LoP in Lok Sabha for the “audacity” of using surrender barb on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader’s sharp response came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s jibe amid ongoing political debates over national security and foreign policy, particularly following the recent success of Operation Sindoor.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma accused the Congress party of a long-standing legacy of compromising India’s territorial and strategic interests. In a detailed post, he listed what he described as a “reality check” on the Congress’ history, ranging from Jawaharlal Nehru’s decisions during the 1947-48 Kashmir conflict to the 1962 war with China, and the release of 93,000 Pakistani POWs after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War under Indira Gandhi.

“Let’s jog Rahul Gandhi’s memory as to which party and family surrendered India’s interests and backstabbed its people,” Sarma wrote, asserting that it was Nehru who “gifted away” what is now Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by halting military operations and turning to the United Nations.

Sarma’s post also recalled Congress-era decisions such as the delayed nuclear tests under U.S. pressure in the 1990s, the lack of retaliation after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the controversial Sharm El-Sheikh joint statement in 2009 that mentioned Balochistan, widely seen as a diplomatic misstep.

He further accused the UPA government of being complicit in attempted territorial concessions, including the alleged plan to hand over Sir Creek to Pakistan, which he claimed was thwarted only by public exposure during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Highlighting border tensions with China, CM Sarma pointed to repeated Chinese intrusions during Congress rule and contrasted that with what he called a “decisive” stance taken under PM Modi, citing actions in Uri, Balakot, and Galwan. “The Congress didn’t just surrender land—it surrendered India’s pride, security, and sovereignty,” Sarma declared.

“India remembers. India has risen. And India won’t surrender again.” The political salvo is part of the BJP’s broader strategy to frame national security as a key differentiator between PM Modi’s leadership and what it characterizes as the Congress party’s “appeasement” policies of the past.

IANS