Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM inaugurates Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s Boxing Academy in Guwahati

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in Barchandra, North Guwahati.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Borgohain’s vision to empower youth and cultivate world-class boxing talent from the grassroots level in the northeast. The academy, a first of its kind in Guwahati, aims to provide aspiring boxers with top-tier infrastructure and expert guidance to achieve their dreams.

The academy is strategically located in Barchandra, North Guwahati, and boasts a 26×26 dimension boxing ring, along with a fully equipped gymnasium with all necessary facilities. Sarma, lauded Lovlina’s initiative, stating, “Lovlina has not only brought immense glory to Assam and India with her Olympic medal but has also become a beacon of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes.

The launch of the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy is a testament to her dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of boxing in our state. This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam.”

Assam CM also gave his full commitment to aiding the development of the academy, with the government pledging a Rs 2 crore grant. He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costing for the building of hostels for the athletes. He also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and expansion of the academy.

Reflecting on how the journey of setting up the academy started, Lovlina said, “After the 2024 Olympics, I got some time and I had a plot which I bought in 2021. So I thought I could build it like an academy with whatever finance I had in a very basic way, providing them a basic infrastructure where students can train at a basic level… We named it as Lovlina Boxing Academy.

I installed a quality boxing ring with some bags, and along with that, we are providing a gym for all the students and for the general public”. Describing her and her academy’s vision, she further added, “My vision is to empower youth and give a platform at the grassroots level where they can fulfill their dream and get as many resources as possible.

My dream is to produce quality boxers who can compete at national as well as international level by 2028. I want to help young talents to grow and become strong in sports. I will try to produce a boxer who can represent India and win a medal in the Olympics”.

Ensuring that the training provided at the academy is not heavy on pockets, the Indian boxer has implemented a minimum monthly fee structure of Rs. 500. The academy will welcome fresh students and has categorised athletes into three age groups: 8 to 12 years, 13 to 18 years, and 18 years and above.

IANS

Previous article
Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ barb on PM Modi
Next article
Caste Census to empower Assam’s indigenous Muslims: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Caste Census to empower Assam’s indigenous Muslims: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to include caste...
NATIONAL

Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ barb on PM Modi

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
NATIONAL

Chhattisgarh: Hardcore Maoist Sudhakar eliminated in gunfight with security forces

Raipur, June 5: Sudhakar, also known as Nar Singhachalam, a central committee member of the group, has been...
Environment

On World Environment Day, Italian Deputy PM lauds PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

Rome, June 5: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Caste Census to empower Assam’s indigenous Muslims: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ barb on PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Chhattisgarh: Hardcore Maoist Sudhakar eliminated in gunfight with security forces

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, June 5: Sudhakar, also known as Nar Singhachalam,...
Load more

Popular news

Caste Census to empower Assam’s indigenous Muslims: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ barb on PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Chhattisgarh: Hardcore Maoist Sudhakar eliminated in gunfight with security forces

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, June 5: Sudhakar, also known as Nar Singhachalam,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge