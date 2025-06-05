Caste Census to empower Assam’s indigenous Muslims: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the 2027 national census, calling it a long-overdue step that will significantly benefit the state’s indigenous Muslim communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of a World Environment Day event, Sarma said the move would help these communities assert their distinct socio-cultural identities, which have often been overlooked within broader religious or migratory classifications.

“The proposed caste-based census will fulfil the decades-old aspiration of indigenous Muslims for formal recognition of their independent identity,” he said. The Centre on Wednesday confirmed that the 16th nationwide census will incorporate caste data, following an April 30 decision by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

This marks a shift in national policy, as caste data has not been collected since the British-era censuses. In Assam, communities such as the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha (Julha) Muslims of the Brahmaputra Valley, along with the Kiren and Maimal Muslims of the Barak Valley, have been vocal in demanding recognition as indigenous groups.

While united by religion, they emphasise their unique ethnic, linguistic, and cultural identities, which distinguish them from migrant-origin Muslim populations. Last month, the Assam government initiated preparatory measures for a state-level caste census focused on documenting these groups.

According to Sarma, their languages, customs, and historical roots form an integral part of Assam’s civilizational heritage. The demand for a nationwide caste census has gained political traction, with the Congress and other opposition parties making it a key electoral issue.

Several states, including Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana, have already undertaken their own caste surveys. Meanwhile, Sarma also attacked Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s ‘Surrender Modi’ jibe. In a post on X, the CM said, “Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to mock the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi as ‘Surrender Modi’ despite the massive success of #OperationSindoor. Let’s jog his memory as to which party and family has surrendered India’s interest and territory, and backstabbed the people with their treachery.”

IANS