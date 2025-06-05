Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

DBT, Jan Dhan schemes revolutionised welfare delivery in India: FM Sitharaman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 5: Several groundbreaking financial inclusion schemes by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have revolutionised welfare delivery in India in the last 11 years, by plugging leakages and ensuring transparency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Over the past decade, the NDA government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.

“Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has revolutionised welfare delivery in India, by plugging leakages and ensuring transparency. Over 1,200 government schemes now leverage DBT, enabling direct transfer of Rs 44 lakh crore to beneficiaries’ bank accounts,” FM Sitharaman said in a post on X.

This system has already saved the nation Rs 3.48 lakh crore in leakages and inefficiencies, she informed. Also, PM MUDRA Yojana has given wings to grassroots dreams and made entrepreneurship inclusive.

“Under this scheme, over 52 crore loans worth Rs 33 lakh crore have been sanctioned, out of which 68 per cent belong to women,” said the Finance Minister. PM Jan Dhan Yojana has made banking universal.

Under the world’s largest financial inclusion programme, 55.44 crore accounts have been opened, out of which 55.7 per cent are held by women, said the Finance Minister. According to PM Modi, the push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile.

Since the money goes directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, the leakage has been curbed, which has resulted in a halving of subsidy allocations from 16 per cent to 9 per cent of total expenditure, government data showed in April. “It is due to this that over 25 crore people have defeated poverty.

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

IANS

Previous article
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case
Next article
Maruti Suzuki dispatches record 5.2 lakh vehicles through Railways in FY25 as part of green drive
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing a travel ban on 12 countries...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a musical comeback with the song “Aao Na” with Asha...
Environment

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted how Indian Railways is playing a key...
NATIONAL

Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

Imphal, June 5: As torrential rains and flooding continue to disrupt normal life in Imphal and surrounding areas,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

Environment 0
New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

Environment 0
New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge