Thursday, June 5, 2025
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case

By: Agencies

Srinagar, June 5: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley as officials said these raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding and conspiracy case.

Assisted by police and the CRPF, NIA sleuths raided many locations in the Reban area of Shopian district, Nildoora and Chak-e-Choland in Kulgam district; Manzgam, Devsar, Sonigam and Bugam in Pulwama district; Sopore in Baramulla district and Kupwara district. Reports said the NIA raids are going on at 32 locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said a statement would be issued by the agency after the conclusion of the day’s operations by its sleuths. By the time this report was filed, there was no information available regarding any arrests or recoveries.

More details are awaited. Sources said the searches were being conducted in a terror conspiracy case against overground workers (OGWs) of various terrorist organisations. All high-profile crimes, including some dastardly terror attacks in the union territory, are being investigated by the NIA.

The April 22 terror attack carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam is also being investigated by the NIA. Terrorists killed 26 civilians, including one Naeplai national, after segregating them on the basis of religion in Baisaran. The innocent victims of terrorists included 25 tourists and a local pony owner who sacrificed his life while trying to save the tourists.

All the victims, except one, were Hindus. NIA is also investigating the Reasi terror attack carried out by terrorists on June 9, 2024, on a bus carrying pilgrims. Nine pilgrims were killed and 33 others, including women and children. They were killed when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The NIA arrested and investigated cases against JKLF chief, Yasin Malik, senior separatist leaders, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan and MP Engineer Rashid.

IANS

Bengaluru stampede: K'taka govt releases details of deceased; families raise questions
DBT, Jan Dhan schemes revolutionised welfare delivery in India: FM Sitharaman
