Thursday, June 5, 2025
Guwahati’s flood woes: SC panel to conduct probe, says Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 5: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of Guwahati’s perennial flood problem and issued notices in this regard to the governments of Assam, Meghalaya and also to the apex court’s empowered committee.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter, and a person had filed a case in the apex court in regard to the possible role of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in aggravating Guwahati’s flood problem. The court has issued notices to Assam, Meghalaya and also to the Supreme Court empowered committee. So, I hope that the empowered committee will come to both the states to conduct a judicial inquiry,” Sarma informed mediapersons.

“We have been trying hard since a long time in regard to the conduct of this inquiry. Now, we can move ahead in this regard, and the Meghalaya government has promised to cooperate with us and work together. So, I believe that the situation will improve in the next two to three years,” he said.

Both the state governments had during a chief ministerial-level meeting here decided to approach the North East Satellite Applications Centre (NESAC) for preparation of comprehensive satellite images of vulnerable areas such as Khanapara, Bahini, Juripar and Jorabat to help resolve the flood problem.

“We will approach NESAC for preparation of comprehensive satellite images within three months. Thereafter, the two states will approach IIT-Roorkee for suggestions on joint actionable work on the ground to help resolve the problem,” the Assam chief minister had informed mediapersons after the chief minister-level meeting.

“The government of Meghalaya is also of the opinion that the Guwahati flood issue should be resolved but it has requested that the interests of Meghalaya should also be protected,” Sarma said.

Direct train between Jammu and Srinagar will run from September: Union Minister Vaishnaw
Assam CM flags off 129 vehicles for environment protection  
