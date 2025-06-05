Assam CM flags off 129 vehicles for environment protection  

GUWAHATI, June 5: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended a programme on the occasion of World Environment Day here and flagged off 129 vehicles of the forest and environment department to support ongoing environmental protection efforts.

The chief minister also launched a dedicated web portal and distributed arms among commandos of three battalions of the Assam Forest Protection Force during the programme organised by the state forest and environment department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

Addressing the lack of vehicles in various forest ranges and divisions earlier, he stated that apart from the vehicles flagged off on the occasion, the state government would procure additional vehicles for territorial ranges to support field operations more effectively.

Speaking to the media, Sarma referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal encouraging citizens to plant a sapling in the name of their mother and stated that the new portal would facilitate the initiative.

“Through the portal, individuals can upload photographs of saplings planted and continue to update their growth over time. The portal, supported by artificial intelligence and satellite technology, would enable real-time monitoring of deforestation and forest land degradation, allowing for timely interventions,” the chief minister said.

He further said that since the current government assumed office, a third battalion of the Forest Protection Force was constituted, and arms were distributed to the unit to enhance its operational capacity.

Regarding plastic waste management, Sarma stated that the Government of India was working towards the ban on single-use plastic, and the Assam government would implement related measures accordingly.

He also said that approximately 600 mineral water bottling units have been set up by youths in the state and that the state government has enforced a ban on 500 ml water bottles.

Additionally, he said the Assam government, in collaboration with Oil India Limited, is working to set up biofuel production units in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar, Tezpur and Guwahati.

He further said plastic waste would be collected and supplied to the units for biofuel generation, which is expected to significantly contribute to waste reduction.