City resident dies by suicide

SHILLONG, June 5: Twenty-eight-year-old, Korbar Talang died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his rented house in Madanriting Block-F on Wednesday afternoon.

The police was informed of the matter by the Madanrting Rangbah Shnong.

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem on Thursday said that the inquest found a deep ligature around the neck which indicates hanging.

He said that the relatives prayed for exemption of post-mortem which was granted by Executive Magistrate, Silvestre D Phanbuh.

The police registered an unnatural death case at Madanrting police station.