Two brothers injured in bid to prevent robbery

Shillong, June 5: Two brothers sustained serious injuries after being stabbed by two knife-wielding criminals during an attempted robbery at Mawlai Nongkwar early Thursday morning.

The victims are Wallamkupar Warjri (31) and Mebanrapbor Warjri (29).

Locals caught one of the robbers – Debarlang Kharmusulmar (29), a resident of Mawsyrpat, Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills, while the other managed to escape.

The injured brothers are receiving treatment at Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Jaiaw, while the accused, who was thrashed by the mob, has been admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital.

Police are waiting to interrogate the arrested accused once he is discharged from the hospital.

Rangbah Dong of Mawlai Nongkwar Block-13, Wanpher Swer said the two brothers, who live near the garage where the robbery was being attempted, came out of their house after hearing some noises.

They were attacked by the robbers with knives.

Swer also informed that the vehicle in which the robbers were travelling was seized by locals and handed over to police.

Police are working to track and arrest the absconding co-accused.