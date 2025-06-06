Friday, June 6, 2025
G7 Summit invite to PM Modi shatters Opposition’s ‘foreign policy failure’ narrative

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 6: Just days after the Congress and other opposition leaders mocked what they claimed was a diplomatic snub to India over its non-invitation to the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, the narrative has turned dramatically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that he has accepted an official invitation from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to attend the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta. Taking to social media platform X to announce Carney’s invitation, PM Modi wrote: “Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests”. The invitation and acceptance directly contradict the Congress’s recent statements, where senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate slammed the government’s foreign policy, calling it a failure that India had not been invited. Ramesh had claimed on June 3 that India’s absence from the list of invited nations was a “big diplomatic bungle.”

Shrinate, too, lamented that “even countries like Canada no longer invite India,” contrasting it with then-US President Barack Obama’s 2010 praise for then-PM Manmohan Singh at a G20 forum.

These criticisms now appear premature and politically motivated. In a rapidly changing diplomatic environment, jumping to conclusions before official announcements are made can be misleading, say analysts. The opposition’s attempt to portray diplomatic isolation now appears both ill-timed and misplaced, they add.

The invitation to PM Modi has highlighted India’s continued importance and its remarkable clout on the global stage, particularly in a world which is grappling with geopolitical realignments, economic instability, and climate challenges. It also reflects the maturity and flexibility of India’s foreign policy, which continues to secure the country’s presence in key global forums.

With India having participated in previous G7 Summits as a special invitee under different hosts, this year’s participation in Canada further reinforces the country’s status as a major global player. As PM Modi prepares to represent India at the summit, the incident serves as a reminder that foreign policy cannot be judged through speculation or political soundbites. Strategic partnerships, bilateral relations, and summit invitations often involve complex negotiations, and India has clearly demonstrated its relevance.

IANS

IIT-G researchers develop method to identify, measure Coronavirus
India-US trade talks spill over into next week
