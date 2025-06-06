IIT-G researchers develop method to identify, measure Coronavirus

Guwahati, June 6: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed a novel method for detecting and measuring the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The innovative approach is based on how quickly a clay-virus-electrolyte mixture settles; a process commonly known as sedimentation, offering a simple and affordable alternative to the complex and expensive methods currently in use for virus detection.

The findings of the research have been published in the peer-reviewed journal, Applied Clay Science, in a paper co-authored by Prof. T.V. Bharat from the department of civil engineering, and Prof. Sachin Kumar from the department of biosciences and bioengineering, along with research scholars, Himanshu Yadav and Deepa Mehta, at IIT-G.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a critical gap in how we detect and track viral infections. Methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) are highly sensitive but time consuming and require heavy equipment. Similarly, the antigen testing is fast but lacks accuracy, while antibody testing is used only after the infection has occurred.

To address these gaps, the research team used bentonite clay, known for its ability to absorb pollutants and heavy metals owing to its unique chemical structure.

Past studies have shown that clay particles can bind with viruses and bacteriophages, making it a promising material for virus detection.

The research team focused on how bentonite clay interacts with virus particles in a salt environment. The team found that a Coronavirus surrogate and Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV) bind to the negatively charged clay surfaces at a controlled room temperature and a neutral pH of 7.

Speaking about the findings of the research, Prof. Bharat said, “Our new method uses clay to quickly identify and measure viruses, like the coronavirus. By observing how the clay settles in a solution, we can determine if a virus is present and how much of it there is.”

“This innovative approach offers a faster, more affordable, and accurate alternative to current methods, paving the way for better disease monitoring and treatment strategies, especially during a pandemic,” he said.

The research team validated their findings using established virus-detection methods including plaque assay for a coronavirus surrogate and RT-PCR for IBV. The developed technique produced accurate results in comparison to the standard detection methods.

Notably, the method can be extended to detect other viruses such as the Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV), which affects poultry and causes major losses in the farming industry.

As the next step, the research team is planning to collaborate with industry partners with medical facilities for clinical trials for SARS-Cov-2 and other viruses.

By partnering with industry, the research team hopes to leverage the resources and expertise necessary to conduct robust clinical trials and ultimately contribute to the global effort to combat viral infections.