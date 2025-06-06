Friday, June 6, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

LoP Gandhi slams CM Nitish; calls Bihar crime capital of India

By: Agencies

Patna, June 6: In a fiery address at the Constitution Security Conference held at the International Convention Centre in Rajgir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on both the Central and Bihar governments, accusing them of allowing lawlessness to prevail and undermining the Constitution.

Speaking from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home turf of Nalanda, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, “Bihar, the land of truth, justice and non-violence, is today becoming the ‘Crime Capital’ of India.”

The Congress MP lamented the breakdown in law and order, alleging that the public in Bihar now feels unsafe and stated that “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are responsible for this situation.”

“The law and order here is in shambles. Basic facilities like education, employment, and healthcare remain out of reach of the common people,” Rahul Gandhi said. Targeting PM Modi, LoP Gandhi said, “Attempts are being made to spread hatred and fear in the country. But the Congress will not let this conspiracy succeed. We began ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for this reason, and we are not backing down.”

He also ridiculed CM Nitish Kumar’s frequent political flip-flops. “The Chief Minister keeps changing sides — sometimes here, sometimes there. The people of Bihar have now understood that real issues are being sidelined,” he said.

himself as a defender of constitutional values, LoP Gandhi warned against attacks on social justice and democracy. “We will not let the Constitution be destroyed. This country will run on the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not on the instructions of two or three capitalists,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He urged the youth of Bihar to unite in defence of democracy and constitutional values, calling the present struggle a fight against hatred and violence. “Together we will move the country forward on the path of justice and brotherhood,” he said.

This was LoP Gandhi’s first public event in Nalanda, making it politically symbolic given CM Nitish Kumar’s stronghold in the region. The event saw significant participation from Congress workers and local residents.

IANS

Previous article
Prof. Lakhon Kma re-elected President of NEHUTA
Next article
Will create messy environment, huge impact on US: Foreign policy expert on Trump-Musk conflict
