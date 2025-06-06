Prof. Lakhon Kma re-elected President of NEHUTA

Shillong, June 6: Prof. Lakhon Kma has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) for a third consecutive term, following the recently held election.

Dr. M.M. Khymdeit and Prof. Prasenjit Biswas have also been re-elected for another term as general secretary and vice president, respectively, for the year 2025–2026.

Dr. Juwesh Binong and Dr. Pankaj Sarkar were elected as joint secretary and treasurer.

The newly-constituted Executive Committee (EC) that officially took charge today, includes five Executive Members: Desmond L. Kharmawphlang, Surya Bhan, Wandinecia Tariang, Dr. Jacqueline J. Thabah, and Prof. Nikme S.C. Momin.

The official announcement of the new EC was made by Sunil Kumar De, Convenor of the NEHUTA Election Committee 2025.