Mukul sniffs nepotism, favouritism in police recruitment, demands probe

SHILLONG, June 5: Sniffing nepotism and favouritism, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has demanded a probe into ongoing job recruitment process in the Police Department and reconduct of the written examinations.

He said the advertisement to fill up the vacancies was notified on March 6, 2024 and the entire recruitment should have been conducted as per the guidelines of Meghalaya Police Act, 2010.

Sangma said the provisions of the Transparent Recruitment Policy makes it abundantly clear that candidates can be rejected in any stage of recruitment due to malpractice, incomplete information, impersonation etc.

However, he said, a press release issued by the Central Recruitment Board (CRB) of Meghalaya has generated suspicion about CRB’s integrity in fulfilling its responsibility in ensuring transparent recruitment exercise.

Sangma took note of the press release which stated that due to pouring applications requesting correction of wrongly entered roll number, series, etc., the process is slowed down and it has been requested to all candidates concerned to submit such applications, complaints, petitions, representations or any other issues pertaining to the recently-concluded written test.

Suspecting political interference behind such arrangements, he said if there is any political interference, it has to be found out.

Questioning which examination process ever resorted to such an exercise, he accused the state government of scripting a modus operandi to engage in nepotism and favouritism in the recruitment process.

“There is no provision for candidates to seek changes as per the policy and the Meghalaya Police Act,” he said.

According to Sangma, there are allegations about some officials on duty assisting some candidates in some centres. In some centres, officials even gave support to some candidates with necessary answers during the written examinations, he further alleged.

“The recruitment is questionable and the written examinations must be declared null and void. Candidates must be called to appear for fresh exams,” he said, also insisting that the results should be kept in abeyance.

He said the recruitment process failed to instil trust, confidence and conform to all parameters. This is illegal and a criminal attempt, he added.