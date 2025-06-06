Friday, June 6, 2025
UDP to join all-party panel on railways

SHILLONG, June 4: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has announced its decision to participate in the all-party committee on railways, with working president Titosstarwell Chyne and MLA Lahkmen Rymbui nominated to represent it.
Chyne stated that the party will consult with its MLAs and leaders before presenting its stance in the committee. However, he clarified that the UDP’s position remains firm: the party opposes the introduction of railway projects in the region unless the government establishes a robust mechanism to control influx.
The UDP core committee has officially decided to accept the resignation of its former general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh. The matter will be formally placed before the Central Executive Committee (CEC) during its upcoming meeting on June 27.
Chyne acknowledged that the party had made efforts to persuade Mawthoh to reconsider, but the former general secretary remained firm in his decision.
Chyne praised Mawthoh’s long tenure as general secretary and urged party president, Metbah Lyngdoh to appoint one of the six party secretaries as acting general secretary to manage party affairs temporarily.
He also criticised recent remarks made by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh, who claimed the “rudderless” UDP would become irrelevant by 2028.
Chyne reminded that VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit was once a product of the UDP and questioned the VPP spokesperson’s confidence in predicting the party’s downfall.
Chyne emphasized that the UDP is not a new player in Meghalaya politics and that their roots go back to the days of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).
He added that the UDP remains a party with a strong foundation and legacy.

